Liberia Election Run-Off Closes.

Voting has closed in the Liberia Presidential election re-run.

The polling stations opened at 08:00 GMT and closed at 18:00 hours.

The run-off vote is between Vice-President Joseph Boakai and former international footballer George Weah.

Mr Weah, 51, won the first round, but did not secure the required 50 percent of the vote for an outright victory.

Legal challenges delayed the vote to replace Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president.

Liberia, which was founded by freed US slaves in the 19th Century, has not had a smooth transfer of power in 73 years.

More than two million people have been eligible to cast their ballots.