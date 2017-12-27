Livingstone’s New Night Hawk Security Guards Protest

A Sergeant at New Night Hawk Security Company in Livinsgtone has taken a swipe at management for alleged failure to honor a collective agreement signed three years.

Speaking on behalf of other officers, a visibly upset Ackim Lyanabu says the situation has distressed many workers because their current salaries are hardly meeting the basic needs yet they work many hours.

An unknown senior official who later called Muvi TV enquired about the matter but opted not to comment claiming he needs to verify the matter before issuing a statement.