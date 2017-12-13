Lusaka’s Kabanana Widow Evicted Following A Land Dispute

A family of Lusaka’s Kabanana West Compound has been left homeless after being evicted from a house in a land dispute.

56-year-old Miriam Chishala and her children were thrown in the cold last evening by people who identified themselves as police officers.

The officers claimed to have been ordered by a named Ronald Mwansa.

Ms. Chishala claims the house was bought by her late husband but wonders why Mr. Mwansa wants to grab the property, long after the matter has settled in court.