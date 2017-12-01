Minister Yaluma Disappoints Small-Scale Miners

The Federation of Small-scale mining Association of Zambia says government’s failure to address their plight has been the reason for its poor performance.

The Federation says Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma’s statement as quoted in some sections of the media that emerald is low value mineral is extremely demoralizing to the small-scale miners.

Federation President Joseph Kanyama wonders whether Mr Yaluma knows the value of emerald for him to give such a statement.

Mr Kanyama has also regretted the continued ban on gold mining.

He says the Minister’s failure to meet the federation to discuss this matter is not correcting the situation but making things worse as foreigners have now taken advantage of the situation.

He adds that this illegality which has been encouraged as a result of the ban has caused the country to lose out on revenue.