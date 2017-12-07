Mulungushi Conference Centre Workers Threaten To Down Tools

Workers at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre have threatened to down tools if government retains their embattled general manager Chishimba Kabwe.
Mr. Kabwe is facing sexual harassment allegations from some of the female workers at the institution.
This follows reports that the committee tasked to investigate the allegations against Mr. Kabwe, has cleared him.
