Questionable Ambulances Transaction Haunts Government

Economic and Equity party president Chilufya Tayali this morning took refuge in one of the offices at the Ministry of Health when PF cadres stormed and camped outside the Ministry when he went to querry over the recent purchased ambulances.

Mr Tayali had gone to Ndeke house to engage the Minister over the disparity in the prices of ambulances bought by the Zambian government at 288,000 United States Dollars while those bought by the Swedish government went at 52,550 United States Dollars.

He is petitioning the government to reverse the decision saying the price is too outrageous considering the country’s economic outlook.

Mr. Tayali says the minister’s justification so far without proper documentation of the transaction is not convincing.

Lately, the PF government has been engaging in reckless and questionable transactions, raising eyebrows among the already stretched tax payers.