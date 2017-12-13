Solicitor General Asks Court to Set Aside EX-DPP Subpoenas Against Justices

Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa has asked the constitutional Court to set aside subpoenas against Justice Annel Silungwe, Matthew Zulu and Charles Zulu, filed by expelled Director of Public Prosecutions – DPP Mutembo Nchito.

This is in a matter in which Nchito is challenging his removal from office, as DPP, on grounds of biasness and unreasonableness.

The former DPP wants Retired Chief Justice Silungwe who was the chairperson of his tribunal, Justice Ngulube who was the Secretary and Justice Zulu who was the vice Secretary to testify in the matter, in which he has appealed president Edgar Lungu’s decision to fire him.

But the Solicitor General says the former DPP issued subpoenas without obtaining leave from the court as required by law.

Mwansa prays that the court sets aside the subpoenas for irregularities.

The matter comes up on 15th January 2018 for hearing.