Universities, Colleges Cheating Students Scam Exposed

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia has unearthed a scam in which students in Universities and Colleges are hiring people to write assignments and other academic papers for them.

Organisation Executive Director, AARON CHANSA says a survey in tertiary institutions in the Country has revealed that unknown people are researching and writing on behalf of students.

He says in most instances, the so called academic experts are advertising their services of writing on behalf of students.

Mr. Chansa has described the obtaining scenario as regrettable and must be halted.

He says this trend is greatly affecting the quality of most graduates in the country.

Mr. Chansa has since called on the Higher Education Authority to swing into action and stop the practice as it is contributing to the production of ill-trained graduates.

This is contained in a statement made available to MUVI TV News by Mr. Chansa.