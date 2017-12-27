Zambia’s Human Rights Protection Dwindles In 2017

A Human Rights Advocate has observed that Zambia’s security situation and protection of human rights has drastically dwindled especially during the year 2017.

Christopher Shalwabala says the Patriotic Front-PF Government has been busy politicking, neglecting human rights.

Mr Shalwabala also states that the rate of crime in the country has reached alarming levels this year.

He has since advised government to step up its efforts to change the status quo in the coming year.