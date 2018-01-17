Chipolopolo Plots Ivory Coast Downfall

Coach Wedson Nyirenda and his bench have continued building up for Thursday’s top grade CHAN match against Ivory Coast set for the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

The lads have looked high spirited ahead of the encounter with only two players being sidelined by injury.

Midfielder Godfrey Ngwenya and striker Alex Ng’onga have the medics keeping a close eye on them as they battle for recovery ahead of Thursday’s match.

Team Doctor Mwila Lupasha has indicated that he will make a decision on the availability of the duo.

Zambia is in joint top position with Namibia after the Southern African countries won their opening matches with the Chipolopolo having a healthier goal difference.