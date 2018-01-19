Cholera on Downward Spiral

A total of 54 new Cholera cases have been recorded in Lusaka in the last 48 hours.

Lusaka’s Kanyama recorded 16 and Chibolya compound had 15 cases.

Whilst 23 cases were recorded across various epic centres in Lusaka.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya however says the country is experiencing a reduction in the number of cholera cases.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local government Vincent Mwale has urged vendors to be patient as government continues the search or alternative trading places.