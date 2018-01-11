Church Closed For Being a Nuisance

Government has shut down Restoration Apostolic Pentecostal church in Ndola for being a nuisance to the public.

A combined team of state security officers moved in to close down the church before demolishing all unapproved buildings around the main church.

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has ordered Pastor James Mwale Yakobo popularly known as Yakobo Yakobo to evacuate all patients who had been camping for prayers at the church.

Copperbelt province police commissioner Charity Katanga has warned of serious consequences if the pastor does not comply with the order.

But Yakobo Yakobo has asked for time as he will need to look for resources to transport the people who had travelled from various parts of the country.