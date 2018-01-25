Emmanuel Mwamba A Make-Up Artist For Criminals- Pilato

Exiled controversial artist Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato has described Zambia’s ambassador to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba as a makeup artist for criminals.

In his strong worded response to Mr Mwamba’s call out for a meeting with Pilato and Amnesty International, the artiste claims the Zambian envoy lacks integrity.

He says he finds it hard to sit in a meeting with a man whose job is to dress-up crimes committed by his boss.

Pilato who has gone into self-exile, has accused Mr Mwamba of belittling the death threats the artiste allegedly received from suspected PF fanatics over the song Koswe Mumpoto.

Pilato says he would rather meet Mr Mwamba’s boss than wasting time in a meeting with someone who has abandoned his own mind just to get a salary.

On Wednesday, Mr Mwamba called for a meeting with Amnesty International to discuss an alert the organization issued on Tuesday on satirical singer Fumba Chama alias Pilato.

Meanwhile, Alliance for Community Action Executive Director Laura Miti says the seeking of asylum by Pilato to another country clearly shows the breakdown of the rule of law in Zambia.