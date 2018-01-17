Fake Chlorine under Probe

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority-ZAMRA-has launched investigation to in suspected substandard chlorine off loaded on the Zambian market.

ZAMRA Director Medicines Control, Dr. Zuma Munkombwe says the authority has taken some of the questionable chlorine products for analysis, and if found wanting, the law will take its cause.

Dr. Munkombwe says the country has enough laws that protect Zambians from defective products especially in the advent of Cholera.