Find Vendors Trading Places

The Consumer Unit Trust Society-cuts-has advised government to quickly resolve the challenge of lack of trading place for vendors removed from the streets.

CUTS Centre Coordinator, Chenai Mukumba adds that the shutting down of markets due to the outbreak of the cholera, has affected many low income consumers who depend on markets as their primary source of food products.

She says the development has also affected the city’s food system.

Meanwhile, Ms Mukumba has expressed concern over the fake hand sanitizers and chlorine which has flooded the market.

She has urged consumers and the general public to be on the lookout.