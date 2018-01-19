Fred M’membe Asked To File Application

The Lusaka High Court has asked Former Editor in Chief of the Post Newspapers Limited Fred M’membe to file in an application challenging the notice that the post has discontinued the matter against its former employees and the Zambia Revenue Authority.

This is in a matter where M’membe and the Post Newspapers Limited have asked the court to stay the execution of a consent judgment that declared the company bankrupt after Andrew Chiwenda and four others together with the ZRA consented to wind up the company without his approval.

Justice, Sharon Newa made the order when the matter came up for inter party hearing after the liquidator asked for the courts guidance in the proceedings in relation to the notice to discontinue the proceedings.

She also ordered that the Zambia Revenue Authority be availed with the proceedings as they were not served before the court set the date for ex parte hearing.

The matter comes up on January 24th 2018