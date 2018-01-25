K10,000 Project Fees Non Negotiable-Saint Mary’s School Management

Lusaka’s Saint Mary’s School management has maintained the decision to charge K10,000 project fees for the construction of new classrooms.

Addressing the media Thursday morning, Parent Teachers Committee Chairperson Mabvuso Christopher Sinda says the decision has already been made and parents should just comply.

Mr Sinda says the K10,000 does not include School fees.

He has also urged those rushing to the media to stop doing so as the decision can-not be reversed.