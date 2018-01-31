Livingstone Traders Still Angry With Relocation

Two weeks after they were forcibly relocated from their lucrative trading posts, street vendors are still angry with the move.

Some traders found around COMESA area in Livingstone have castigated government through the city council for exaggerating the fight against Cholera which they claim is hurting the economic performance in the tourist city.

The displeased group has told Muvi TV Business News that many vendors are struggling to adapt to markets outside the central business district because they lack proper infrastructure.