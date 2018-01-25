Luapula Chiefs Twist Tongues Over Kalaba’s Resignation

In a surprising turn of events, Luapula Traditional leaders who a few days ago supported former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba’s resignation from government, have u-turned.

Barely four days ago, Provincial Chiefs’ Council through its Chairperson Senior Chief Mwewa openly stated that they are in support of Mr Kalaba’s agenda.

But the story has now taken a sharp twist with the same Chiefs releasing a statement to the Public Media that they were not in support of Mr Kalaba.

Senior Chief Mwewa in a statement has refuted his earlier statement attributed to him supporting the law marker despite having been captured on Camera.

The traditional leader has accused the private media of being malicious and painting a bad image of traditional leaders in the Province.

In the following clip, our staffer Anthony Chomba in Mansa Luapula Province reveals who is lying and telling the truth in this matter.