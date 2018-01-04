Lusaka Mayor Implores ZESCO to Replan Its Power Transmitting Network

Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba has implored Zambia’s power utility, ZESCO to devise modern ways of transmitting electricity.

Mr. Kalumba says the utility should not be careless in planting electricity poles as land has run out in Lusaka.

He was responding to land encroachment by PF cadres under ZESCO pylons in Obama and Chelstone townships, to which he says it may be due to lack of land.

The cadres are building houses and shops on the illegal land.

Mr. Kalumba has however urged the cadres to acquire land legally.