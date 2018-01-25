Lusaka’s Coptic Hospital Construction Workers Protest

Construction workers at Lusaka’s Coptic Hospital have protested over poor working conditions.

The workers say management has been delaying to issue them with contracts and that some of them have been working as a casual workers since 2016.

They have also complained of lack of protective clothing.

Meanwhile Coptic Hospital Medical Director Moheb Labib says the hospital is a non-profit making organization that treats its patients for free.

Mr Labib says that workers at the construction site are employed on a short term basis citing that the hospital engages local entrepreneurs that work on specific parts of the project within short period of time and that most of them are not consistent workers.