Mine Suppliers Disappointed

Association of suppliers and mine contractors have complained of harsh business environment.

They have described mining firms they main clients as suffocating and hostile.

Association President, Augustine Mubanga says doing business with mines has proved to be frustrating and most contractors have now lost hope.

He adds that there is need for government to enforce policies that can allow local suppliers to thrive and benefit communities they serve.

In response Copperbelt Minister, Bowman Lusambo has assured the association that government will not seat idle and watch investors kill local businesses.