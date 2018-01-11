Mongu Shot Man Exhumed

Police Forensics and Pathologists have exhumed the body of a man allegedly shot by wildlife officers in Sesheke, to ascertain the cause of death.

Postmortem has revealed that the cause of death was gunshot wound in the chest.

Casious Namitala Mundoe was allegedly shot dead in Imusho area of Sesheke district in August 2017.

Two National Parks and Wildlife officers are still being held by police over the killing.