Mother Who Burnt Three Year Old Child Arrested and Charged

Police have arrested and charged the woman of Lusaka who burnt her three-year-old.
Racheal Kauseni of Lusaka’s Meanwood area burnt the child on allegations that he stole some relish.
The child allegedly dipped his hands in a pot of offals much to the anger of his mother.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development.
The child is receiving treatment at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.

