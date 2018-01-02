Mother Who Burnt Three Year Old Child Arrested and Charged

Police have arrested and charged the woman of Lusaka who burnt her three-year-old.

Racheal Kauseni of Lusaka’s Meanwood area burnt the child on allegations that he stole some relish.

The child allegedly dipped his hands in a pot of offals much to the anger of his mother.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development.

The child is receiving treatment at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.