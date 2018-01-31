Ndola Council Raids Three Houses Operating As Bars

Ndola City Council has raided three houses in Lubuto West for illegally operating as bars.

A team of council health inspectors in the company of police stormed the houses which were fully stocked bars.

Over thirty crates of assorted beer and spirits have been confiscated and some people have been arrested.

Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza says the exercise has been conducted in order to bring sanity in townships.

Meanwhile, the council has razed down all makeshift structures that were built on top of drainages at Lubuto Market.