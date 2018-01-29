Ndola’s Masala Market Traders Petition Bowman Lusambo

Marketeers at Ndola’s Masala market have petitioned Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo to consider constructing an additional shelter to cater for fresh vegetable traders.
This came to light when Mr Lusambo toured the market to appreciate the traders’ challenges.
Mr Lusambo has since indicated that four more entrances to the market will be opened to allow more traffic.
Marketeers at Ndola’s Masala market have petitioned Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo to consider constructing an additional shelter to cater for fresh vegetable traders.