Netball Body Pushes For Increased Funding

The Netball Association of Zambia has called for increased government funding to the National Sports Council of Zambia.
Association General Secretary, Prichard Ngoma says this in turn will see the National Sports Council of Zambia fund all sports associations.
He says most sports associations have failed to grow due to limited funding.
On Tuesday the National Sports Council of Zambia urged sports associations to be resourceful.
