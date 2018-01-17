New Zambia Airways Roadmap Unclear

Former Transport and Communications Minister, William Harrington has described the intended relaunch of a national air carrier as a political investment.
He has charged that government has been sketch with information regarding the airline.
Meanwhile, Mr Harrington has since urged government to create an enabling environment for the private sector airlines to thrive.
Government has announced the planned relaunch of Zambia Airways which will be in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.
