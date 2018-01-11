Over 80 Families Displaced Lusaka’s Kabanana Compound

Over 80 families of Lusaka’s Kabanana compound have been left homeless after a man claiming to be the owner of the land on which they had built houses, displaced them.
Ronald Mwansa claims the residents were squatters.
But the affected have accused Mr. Mwansa of having connived with some named government officials to disadvantage them.
They are currently sleeping in tents.
