PAC Claims Zambians Have Lost Confidence in PF

People’s Alliance for Change says many Zambians have strong perceptions that the ruling PF is corrupt.
Party president Andford Banda says sentiments coming from past ministers further strengthens the allegations.
Mr Banda says the resignation of foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba and his revelations are of great concern.
He says government needs to work hard to change the perception as people are losing confidence in the people running the affairs of the state.
People’s Alliance for Change says many Zambians have strong perceptions that the ruling PF is corrupt.