PAC Threatens To Sue ZAFFICO over Mukula

People’s Alliance for Change, President Andydford Banda has threatened to drag Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited – ZAFFICO to court, for failing to provide evidence of sold Mukula logs.
Mr Banda says more than two weeks after presenting the petition, no feedback has been received.
Mr Banda says he is pursuing this matter in the interest of offering checks and balances to people in authority.
