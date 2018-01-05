Police Urged To Expedite Chama Albino Girl Case

The National Albinism Initiative Network of Zambia-NAINZ- has urged the Zambia police to ensure suspects arrested in connection with the attack on a woman of Chama district in Eastern province appear in court.

Network Patron, Austine Liato says his organization will strive to fight against those humiliating persons living with albinism.

He says Zambia is a Christian nation which should not entertain all forms of crime.

19 year old, Mirriam Kumwenda of Chama district had her hand chopped off by criminals.