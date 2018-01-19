President ECL Vendors Removal Commendable

President Edgar Lungu should be commended for taking a bold decision to remove street vendors in Lusaka.

PF Information Committee member, Benjamin Siwila says the President has demonstrated exceptional leadership.

Mr. Siwila says the removal of street vendors should not make the ruling party unpopular because the decision is for the benefit of every Zambian.

Government’s decision to remove vendors and subsequent close some markets due to the outbreak of cholera, has sparked protests and criticism.