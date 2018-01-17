Presidential Contestants’ Face Limit

PF Chifubu Member of Parliament, Frank N’gambi plans to move a motion in parliament restricting the number of attempts a Presidential candidate can aspire for the highest office in the land.

In an apparent reference to UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema who has lost Presidential elections on five attempts, Mr. N’gambi says the move will allow for other candidates with new vision to take part.

But UPND Ndola district chairperson Joseph Phiri has described as shameful, Mr. N’gambi’s proposal.

And Ndola district UPND treasurer Onesmus Mudenda wonders why the Chifubu lawmaker is attacking Mr. Hichilema instead of finding solutions for the people in his constituency.