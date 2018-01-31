RTSA, Intelligent Mobility Solutions Strikes Deal

The Road Transport Safety Agency – RTSA has finalized the concession agreement with intelligent mobility solutions.

Once the deal is in effect, road safety will be enhanced by providing advanced road traffic management solutions and services in the transport sector.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says RTSA has over the years faced numerous challenges in proving various road services to the public.

He adds that once the project starts, CCTVs will be mounted on all high ways.

The project will be launched in February 2018.