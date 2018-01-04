Second Cholera Case Recorded In Ndola

A second case of Cholera has been recorded in Ndola on the Copperbelt.

Ndola District Health Director Gideon Zulu has confirmed that a 28 year old male patient is admitted at Masala Main Clinic, Cholera Treatment Centre.

Dr. Zulu says the patient is currently receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

He says Ndola has now been placed on a Cholera alert.

At the end of November 2017, the district recorded one case of imported Cholera after a female student was diagnosed with the disease, following her travel from Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Ndola City Council public relations manager Tilyenji Mwanza says the local authority has banned the sale of ready to eat food on the streets.