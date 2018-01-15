Silverest Gardens Fined Over Sewer Discharge

Silverest Gardens Housing project has been fined 150 Thousand Kwacha for discharging sewer in to the environment.

Water Resources Management Authority-WARMA-Acting Director General, Lemmy Namayanga says this follows violation of the law.

He says management of the housing project has been given 14 days to rectify the problem.

MUVI TV recently exposed Silverest Gardens Housing over the sewer effluent which was being discharged in to a stream connecting in to Chalimbana river.