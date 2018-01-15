UNZASU Defends Squatting

The University of Zambia students union-UNZASU-has differed with Government over the move to ban sharing of rooms among students commonly known as squatting at the institution.

UNZASU out going Vice President, Grey Ndhlovu has charged that there are a number of things that government has overlooked.

He says there are currently three thousand three hundred and fifty bed spaces to carter for over 15 thousand students.

Mr. Ndhlovu has urged government to provide an alternative solution before enforcing the ban.