ZAF Houses Sewer Pollute Chalimbana River

Another raw sewer effluent discharge in to Chalimbana River in Chongwe district has been unearthed.

This time it is the Zambia Air Force-ZAF- Twin palm houses whose sewer discharge is spilling in to the river.

Last week Silverest Gardens Housing project was exposed for discharging raw sewer in to Kabwela stream a tributary of Chalimbana River.

Chalimbana River is a source of drinking water for many villages in Chongwe.

Some villagers have told Muvi Tv news that they are not aware of sewer contamination in Chalimbana river.

Meanwhile, water experts from the Water Resources Management Authority-WARMA-have been on the ground to establish the extent of contamination.