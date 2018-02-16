40 Year Old Man Drowns In Ngwerere Stream

The body of a 40 year old man of Lusaka’s Garden overspill suspected to have drowned in Ngwerere stream on Saturday is yet to be found.

Gershom Mwape’s family has continued with the search since Saturday but so far all has been in vain.

A Muvi TV news crew found the family searching for the body of their missing relative in Ngwerere stream.

Patricia Mwape says Mr. Mwape went missing on Saturday February 10th, 2018.