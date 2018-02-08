DRC Asylum Seekers Nearing 15 Thousand

The number of asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo entering Zambia is nearing 15 thousand.

Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has since disclosed that the Kenani refugee transit centre in Luapula province has reached it capacity.

Mr. Kampyongo also disclosed that 6.6 Million Dollars has been approved by the United Nations Central Emergency Relief Fund, towards the opening up of a new site for the refugees at Mantapala settlement.

Refugees from the DRC started entering Zambia in August last year following political instability in that country.