Frank Bwalya Appointed High Commissioner to Australia

Republican President, Edgar Lungu says appointments into Foreign Service are a preserve of the president.

President Lungu says he is concerned that there is a perception that when one has been appointed into Foreign Service, they will be there permanently.

He said this when he sworn in the newly appointed High Commissioner designated to Australia, Frank Bwalya at State House in Lusaka.

President says once one’s tour of duty comes to an end, they will be recalled and redeployed locally or abroad.