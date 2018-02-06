Kambwili Says He Cannot Plead To Go Back To PF

Chishimba Kambwili says he cannot beg to go back to the ruling PF.

Mr. Kambwili describes as joke of the year, claims that he has been sending emissaries to plead for reinstatement in the PF on his behalf.

The Roan PF Member of Parliament has taken a swipe at party secretary general Davies Mwila for his comments on Kambwili’s plea to the ruling party.

Mr. Kambwili says Mr. Mwila should be excused by Zambians because the secretary general is mourning the pressure of the opposition Nation Democratic Congress.

He says he cannot plead to President Edgar Lungu because he owes him nothing.