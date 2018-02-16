Lusaka Woman Accused of Infanticide

A 19 year old woman of Ngombe compound has allegedly killed her baby after giving birth at home.
A source at Ngombe clinic has confirmed the development saying the woman went to the facility claiming she had fever.
It was whilst been attended to that it was discovered that the woman had given birth as the placenta was dangling from her private parts.
Police had not received a report by broadcast time.
