Nevers Mumba Sued

Meanwood Property Development Corporation Has Sued MMD President Nevers Mumba and registered trustees of Victory Ministries International for selling it land which part of it belongs to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his lawyer Marshal Mubambe Muchende.

According to a statement of claim Meanwood Property says it purchased more than 22 hectares of land for development from victory ministries in 2011 in Kitwe.

Meanwood says after possessing the farm in an attempt to develop it, some people stormed the land and begun to cut down trees saying, they were sent by the owners of the land Hichilema and Muchende, who claim to have joint ownership of a portion of the farm measuring more than 10 hectares.

Upon Hichilema and Muchende producing title of the land in dispute, the property development corporation confronted victory ministries to resolve the claims by Hichilema and his lawyer but nothing has been done despite assurances.

Meanwood wants the high court to order Dr Mumba and registered trustees of victory ministries Cosmas Mwananshiku and Charity Daka, to deliver the farm without hindrances.

It is also claiming for damage for loss of business, costs and any other relief that the court may deem fit.