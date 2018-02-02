PAC Calls for Selfless Leaders

People’s alliance for change president Andyford Banda says greediness among leaders is the source of many problems the country is facing.
Mr. Banda says Zambians must consider choosing leaders who have a heart for the country.
He says the country is capable of perform better if only leaders presiding over public affairs do the will of people.
He was speaking to traders in Bauleni Compound.
