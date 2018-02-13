Prof. Luo Asked To Quit

Youth Aid Chairperson, Chunga Kachenge has called on Minister of Higher Education Professor, Nkandu Luo to step down due to alleged failure to manage the education sector.
Mr. Kachenge says Professor Luo should not feel ashamed to resign from her Ministerial position, stating that she has failed.
He has alleged that her appointment as Higher Education minister was misplaced.
