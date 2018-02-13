SACCORD Seeks Clarification from President ECL

Southern African center for constructive resolution of disputes SACCORD executive director Boniface Chembe has called on President Edgar Lungu to clearly explain what he meant on the Uubomba Mwibala Alya Mwibala statement.
Mr. Chembe says there is need for the president to clearly state what he meant in order to dilute the uproar that has been created in some sections of society.
