Sex Dolls Raise Debate

Some women have urged Zambian men not to fall for the controversial sex dolls that have raised debate on social media.
The women argue that substituting woman with dolls is immoral and will lead to the collapse of family bonds.
The clergy and some men have also told Muvi TV News that everyone has to jealously guard against foreign culture because the country is already struggling with illegal homosexuality.
