UNZA Reopens Month End

The University of Zambia-UNZA-management says all is set for the institution to reopen at the end of this month.

UNZA Registrar Stali Wamundila says the institution has been working tirelessly to ensure that it meets the health standards that were set by health inspectors for its reopening.

Mr Wamundila says the institution is currently rehabilitating the ablution blocks , mending water leakages and a general improvement of the water supply system.

He adds that lack of adequate financial and human resources has slowed down the progress of the rehabilitation citing that so far about One Million Kwacha has been used on the projects.